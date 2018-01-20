Efe Prime opens year with ‘Blessed Be the Name’

Weeks after the release of his debut single, ‘Hallelujah’, gospel singer, Efe Atiyo, aka Efe Prime, has delighted his fans with a new year gift; a new track titled, ‘Blessed Be the Name’. The mid-tempo song, which was picked as a fan-favourite via an online poll he conducted, talks about the presence of God which is deserving of worship and total devotion, bringing about blessings, glory, power, miracles

With over 15 years as a worship leader and choir coordinator in Christ Embassy in different countries, the singer says he is on a mission to raise music ministers.

“As a first step along with my almost two decades of media experience, we are already working on other projects that will further help promote and support the gospel music industry and artistes in Nigeria and across the world,” he said.

Commenting on his previous release, the founder of Kwesé TV, Strive Masiyiwa described the South Africa-based Efe Prime as a highly talented Nigerian singer, song writer and worship leader.

“I share this today as a surprise present to him, and as a token of my own appreciation to all my ‘staff partners,’ as all Kwesé employees are shareholders in their company through a staff share ownership scheme. Every single person at Kwesé TV is an entrepreneur.

That is why they have built the fastest-growing and most exciting television network in Africa,” Masiyiwa wrote.

