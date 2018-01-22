Egypt releases more than 200 football fans accused of rioting

Egypt’s military prosecutors have released more than 200 football fans who had spent over five months in detention accused of vandalising a stadium and attacking police, a lawyer said Monday.

Police had detained hundreds of supporters of Cairo’s Zamalek club following a July 9 game against Libya’s Al Alhi SC, keeping 236 of them in detention ever since, said defence lawyer Mohamed Hafez, who represented more than 100 of them.

Following months of investigations, the military prosecution released them Saturday “because there was not enough evidence to allow for a criminal trial,” Hafez said.

Their release was also reported by state media.

The supporters were accused of destroying seats at Alexandria’s Borg El Arab Stadium and attacking police, the lawyer said.

They were also accused of belonging to the Ultras White Knights, a club of hard core Zamalek supporters, said Hafez, who is also a lawyer at the Association for Freedom of Thought and Expression.

“There was rioting inside the Borg El Arab Stadium, and some of the seats were destroyed, and then about 600 of Zamalek’s supporters were randomly arrested,” Hafez said.

Eight of the 236 had remained in detention Saturday, apparently for investigation on other charges, although a further three were released Sunday, he added.

Egyptian authorities in 2015 banned the ultras groups, hardcore supporters of local teams who were at the forefront of 2011 protests that toppled former president Hosni Mubarak and are openly hostile to the police.

Authorities had banned spectators from local matches after 2012 stadium riots in Port Said left more than 70 people dead, but spectators were allowed into the July match as it was an international fixture.

Matches played in the presence of spectators since 2012 have also been marred by deadly violence.

In February of 2015, police fired tear gas at fans who tried to push their way into a Cairo stadium. The ensuing stampede left 19 people dead.

The post Egypt releases more than 200 football fans accused of rioting appeared first on Vanguard News.

Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

This post was syndicated from Vanguard News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

