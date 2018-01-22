Eight arrested after kicks and blows at AIPCA Ol Kalou – The Star, Kenya
The Star, Kenya
Eight arrested after kicks and blows at AIPCA Ol Kalou
The Star, Kenya
Eight members of AIPCA Church in Ol kalou, Nyandarua county, spent Sunday night in police custody following a fight. Five people were injured during the incident at the church at Uiguano in Rurii location. Tens of others, including priests, camped at …
