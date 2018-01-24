Eight riders remanded for burning Boda Boda 2010 offices

Kampala, Uganda | GODFREY SSALI | Eight members of the Century Boda Boda Riders Association were Wednesday charged before Mwanga 11 magistrate’s Court in Kampala, for criminal trespass at the offices of Boda Boda 2010 in Nateete-Wakaliga, leaving its property and fence destroyed.

These led by their Chairman Sula Lubega also faced charges of malicious damage to property and being idle and disorderly.

Sula Lubega heads the rival group to Boda-Boda 2010 group also whose Patron and Rubaga NRM chairman Abdullah Kitata was arrested over the weekend.

The others include Farouk Muyomba , Godfrey Mubiru , Yiga John Bosco, Patrick Wamala , Hamza Kiggundu , Saul Katongole and Ssebuufu John Bosco.

They allegedly committed the offense on Monday January, 22 2018 around 11am, while jubilating the arrest of Boda Boda 2010 Leader Abdullah Kitatta, by the Chieftaincy of Military intelligence (CMI).

The eight suspects are said to have illegally entered the parking yard of a one Kityo Kilimuntale along Nateete – Wakaliga road that houses the offices of “Boda-Boda 2010” and willfully destroyed his fence.

Court also heard that Lubega Sula was arrested by police at Bukesa within Kampala central division while publicly conducting himself in a manner likely to cause a breach of peace after maliciously destroying the property and documents of Boda-Boda 2010.

For over six years, the rival boda boda riders had accused Kitatta and his team of mistreatment and torture.

The aggrieved Boda Boda riders also lodged complaints to Uganda Human Rights Commission (UHRC) seeking justice after suffering the brutality of the Boda Boda 2010 leader, Abdullah Kitatta and his group.

On Monday, the rival riders who raided the offices of Boda boda 2010 in Wakaliga, Katwe, Makindye, Natete, Nsangi and Kyengera among others and destroyed property said Kitatta’s arrest was a must celebration because he was untouchable because of his connections to the Inspector General of Police, Gen Kale Kayihura.

Kitatta, the patron of Boda boda 2010, his brother Huzair Kiwalabye and 26 others for their alleged involvement in the kidnap and killing of Francis Ekalungar, the former accountant of Case Hospital on January 02, 2018.

The group appeared before Grade one Magistrate Allan Nyakaana and denied the charges.

They have been remanded to Luzira prison and will return to Court on January 31, 2018 to appear before the trial magistrate Esther Nyadoi.

