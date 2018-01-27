Ekiti Airport Failed Because Of Kayode Fayemi – Babalola Afe
Chief Afe Babalola (SAN) at a commissioning in ABUAD Industrial Research Park on Thursday, stated that the Ekiti airport project failed due to the bad management of former governor of the state and Minister of Mines and Steel Development. According to his statement Babalola inferred that Kayode Fayemi had reacted to the project negligently saying […]
