Ekiti Court Acquits 7 Over Aderiye’s Murder

….We Will Appeal Ruling-ESG Seven persons standing trial over the murder of former Chairman of the National Union of Road Transport Workers (NURTW) Chairman in Ekiti state Omolafe Aderiye were on Monday discharged and acquitted by an Ado-Ekiti High Court. The court judgment laid to rest the over three years celebrated murder case which saw […]

The post Ekiti Court Acquits 7 Over Aderiye’s Murder appeared first on Leadership Nigeria Newspapers.

Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

This post was syndicated from Leadership Nigeria Newspapers. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

