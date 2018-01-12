Ekiti Federal University commences post graduate studies
Admissions into the Post graduate programmes of the Federal University, Oye- Ekiti, Ekiti State, has commenced. The programme would start with faculties of Agriculture, Arts and Social Science, while other faculties would also join in a few months from now. According to the Dean, School of Post Graduate Studies of the university, Professor Rasaki Ojo […]
Ekiti Federal University commences post graduate studies
Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share
Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG
This post was syndicated from Daily Post Nigeria. Click here to read the full text on the original website.
Comments
Be the First to Comment!