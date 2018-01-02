Ekiti LG polls: YDP writes election commission, demands cancellation​

The Young Democratic Party (YDP) on Tuesday called for the cancellation of the December 23rd local government elections in Ekiti State. The party said the demand was based on its exclusion from the election without any reason. National Secretary of the party, Mr. Bolaji Oni, at a press conference in Akure, the Ondo state capital, […]

