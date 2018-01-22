Ekiti people must vote PDP for continuity — DEP GOV

By Rotimi Ojomoyela

Ado-Ekiti—Deputy Governor of Ekiti State and Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) governorship aspirant, Prof. Kolapo Olusola has stressed the need for Ekiti people to ensure the PDP retains power in the coming governorship election.

On his chances in the PDP primary, Olusola said, “I am looking unto God and the party to clinch the ticket. I am here only to serve the people, bring the administrative lessons and acumen learned under Governor Fayose, to play in developing the state.”

The governorship hopeful, who shed light on how he would govern the state if elected, said that 90 per cent of the projects adorning the state were executed by the PDP administrations.”

Olusola, in a statement by the Director of Press and Strategy, Kolapo Olusola Campaign Organisation, KOCO, Mr Kamil Ishola, said in the history of the state, PDP governments had been beneficial to the people than APC administrations and advised the people of the state to let the good works continue.

He said: “We are all witnesses to what happened in the state from 1999 to 2003 and how the tenure of those who are now chieftains of the APC plunged the state into debts. It was the administration of Ayodele Fayose (2003 -2006) which took over that cleared the debts. Fayose also left office with over N10 billion in the state’s treasury.

“The PDP administration that followed did not also borrow a dime but the APC government of Kayode Fayemi left the state reeling in huge debts. It is the huge debts that Governor Fayose has to contend with now. We thank God that despite the initial setback, the governor has been able to execute a number of legacy projects that have changed the landscape of the state.

