 Ekiti state University begins strike over unpaid salaries | Nigeria Today
Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

Ekiti state University begins strike over unpaid salaries

Posted on Jan 17, 2018 in Education | 0 comments

The Academic Staff Union of Universities, Ekiti State University (EKSU) chapter, has announced the commencement of an indefinite strike action. The strike action commenced on Wednesday, 16 January, two weeks after the university management announced the resumption of academic activities. The workers are protesting the non-payment of six-month subventions, salary arrears as well as cooperative […]

Ekiti state University begins strike over unpaid salaries

Have you read Trendiee Today? Click here to read

Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

This post was syndicated from Daily Post Nigeria. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

Notify of
avatar
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.