 Eko Disco Threatens To Publish Names Of Energy Thieves
Eko Disco Threatens To Publish Names Of Energy Thieves – Independent Newspapers Limited

Posted on Jan 1, 2018 in Business


Eko Disco Threatens To Publish Names Of Energy Thieves
Lagos – Mr.Adeoye Fadeyibi, the new Chief Executive Officer of Eko Electricity Distribution Company (EKEDP) Plc, has threatened to publish the names of anyone who engages in meter-bypass or any acts of energy theft in the mass media. He spoke weekend
