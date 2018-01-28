Ekweremadu: Dictatorial tendencies, nepotism endangering African democracies – Vanguard
|
Vanguard
|
Ekweremadu: Dictatorial tendencies, nepotism endangering African democracies
Vanguard
The Deputy President of the Senate, Senator Ike Ekweremadu, has warned that democracy will be highly imperiled and transmute to civilian dictatorship without respect for key institutions of democracy by African leaders. Ekweremadu. He decried the …
