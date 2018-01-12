Ekwueme: South-East Governors meet in Enugu

South-East Governors on Friday met at the Government House, Enugu, to deliberate on the preparations for the burial of the late elder statesman and former Vice President, Chief Dr. Alex Ekwueme, scheduled to hold on Friday, February 2, 2018. At the meeting were Governors Ifeanyi Ugwuanyi (Enugu); Okezie Ikpeazu (Abia); David Umahi (Ebonyi); Willie Obiano […]

Ekwueme: South-East Governors meet in Enugu

Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

This post was syndicated from Daily Post Nigeria. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

