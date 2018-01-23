El-Rufai reacts to Obasanjo’s statement on Buhari

Governor Nasir El-Rufai of Kaduna state has reacted to a statement by former President Olusegun Obasanjo advising President Muhammadu Buhari not to contest the 2019 election. El-Rufai said he would react to Obasanjo’s position at the appropriate time. In a statement through his Special Adviser on media, Muyiwa Adekeye, the governor said he was not […]

El-Rufai reacts to Obasanjo’s statement on Buhari

Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

This post was syndicated from Daily Post Nigeria. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

