El-Rufai should Leave Teachers alone, Go After Fulani Herdsmen-Shehu Sani

Senator Shehu Sani, has called on Kaduna Governor, Nasir El-Rufai to leave the protesting teachers and face the problem of Fulani Herdsmen who are killing his people.

Mr. Sani in an announcement discharged on Thursday castigated President Muhammadu Buhari for supporting El-rufai’s arrangement to sack Teachers in the state, depicting his help for the sack as ‘oppression’ and ‘facism’ against the laborers.

The administrator additionally censured the Kaduna government over its choice to boycott quiet dissent of the laborers however yet think that its hard to clampdown on herders and criminals in the state.

“President Buhari’s misled bolster for Elrufai’s sack of Kaduna educators after an illicit and planned sack of Kaduna Teachers encouraged oppression, helped one party rule and abetted intervention of the representative against laborers in the state,” he said.

“I wholeheartedly bolster the privileges of Kaduna State instructors and specialists to set out on strike and hold tranquil mobilizes and parade.

“The state government has no established rights to boycott serene dissent or scare or coercion specialists utilizing the police.

“Supported expert government dissent has been composed on many events by the state government and its operators. For what reason should specialists be denied the rights to challenge?”

“Mr El-rufai should arrange the police to follow Herdsmen and Kidnappers that had influenced Kaduna To express their national central command and not after unionists, activists, writers and saw commentators of his organization. Mr El-rufai, in the event that you are extremely overcome and gallant, follow herders and hijackers and not laborers and instructors.”

