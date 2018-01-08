 El-Rufai talks tough on NUT strike, set to recruit 25,000 teachers | Nigeria Today
Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

El-Rufai talks tough on NUT strike, set to recruit 25,000 teachers

Posted on Jan 8, 2018 in News | 0 comments

Kaduna State Governor, Nasir El-Rufai, Monday night, hailed teachers who ignored the strike called by the Nigeria Union of Teachers (NUT). Teachers in public secondary and primary schools across the state on Monday began the indefinite strike. Reacting, El-Rufai through his spokesman, Samuel Aruwan, said although NUT officials tried to prevent teachers from working, many […]

El-Rufai talks tough on NUT strike, set to recruit 25,000 teachers

Have you read Trendiee Today? Click here to read

Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

This post was syndicated from Daily Post Nigeria. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

Notify of
avatar
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.