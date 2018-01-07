 El-Rufai visits Pastor Tunde Bakare’s church, weeks after preacher declared to run for president [PHOTOS] | Nigeria Today
El-Rufai visits Pastor Tunde Bakare’s church, weeks after preacher declared to run for president [PHOTOS]

Posted on Jan 7, 2018 in Politics

Governor Nasir El-Rufai of Kaduna State, on Sunday visited the General Overseer of the Latter Rain Assembly, Tunde Bakare at the church auditorium in Lagos on Sunday. El-Rufai’s visit is coming just a week after Bakare declared his intention to run for the presidency. The governor stepped into the church auditorium at afternoon, while Bakare […]

