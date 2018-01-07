El-Rufai visits Pastor Tunde Bakare’s church, weeks after preacher declared to run for president [PHOTOS]

Governor Nasir El-Rufai of Kaduna State, on Sunday visited the General Overseer of the Latter Rain Assembly, Tunde Bakare at the church auditorium in Lagos on Sunday. El-Rufai’s visit is coming just a week after Bakare declared his intention to run for the presidency. The governor stepped into the church auditorium at afternoon, while Bakare […]

El-Rufai visits Pastor Tunde Bakare’s church, weeks after preacher declared to run for president [PHOTOS]

Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

This post was syndicated from Daily Post Nigeria. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

