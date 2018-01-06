El-Rufai’s inaction emboldened armed herdsmen in Southern Kaduna – SOKAD
Southern Kaduna People in the Diaspora (SOKAD), has alleged that the complacency and inaction of governor Nasir El-Rufai towards initial renewed killings in Southern Kaduna by Fulani herdsmen few days to Christmas encouraged them into further mayhem. SOKAD’s statement, which emanated from Gainesville, Florida, in the United States, signed by its President, Dr. Freeman Kamuru, […]
