El-Zakzaky Is Not Dead – DSS
The Department of State Services (DSS) has on Friday in Abuja said that the leader of the Islamic Movement in Nigeria (IMN), Sheik Ibrahim El-Zakzaky, is not dead, contrary to rumours. An official of the service who preferred to remain anonymous, told the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) that El-Zakzaky was hale and hearty. NAN […]
The post El-Zakzaky Is Not Dead – DSS appeared first on Leadership Nigeria Newspapers.
Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share
Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG
This post was syndicated from Leadership Nigeria Newspapers. Click here to read the full text on the original website.
Comments
Be the First to Comment!