Election Fallout: Liberia’s Unity Party Expels President Ellen Johnson Sirleaf

Liberia’s outgoing president has been expelled from her own party, for allegedly failing to support its candidate to succeed her.

Ellen Johnson Sirleaf is accused of encouraging people to vote against her vice-president, Joseph Boakai.

Former footballer George Weah won the presidential elections in December, defeating Mr Boakai.

Ms Sirleaf, who is a Nobel Peace Prize winner and Africa’s first elected woman president, could not stand again.

A spokesman for the governing Unity Party said Ms Sirleaf had violated the party’s constitution as she was seen campaigning with Mr Weah, who was running under the Coalition for Democratic Change banner.

Ms Sirleaf has not yet commented.

Mr Weah will be sworn in later this month. It will be the first smooth transfer of power since 1944 in Liberia, which was founded by freed US slaves in the 19th Century.

Ms Sirleaf gained popularity at home and abroad for helping to bring stability to her country after years of civil war.

__________

Follow us on Twitter at @thesignalng

Copyright 2018 SIGNAL. Permission to use portions of this article is granted provided appropriate credits are given to www.signalng.com and other relevant sources.

The post Election Fallout: Liberia’s Unity Party Expels President Ellen Johnson Sirleaf appeared first on SIGNAL.

Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

This post was syndicated from SIGNAL. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

