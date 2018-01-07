Election is sham, pointer that PDP is dying— APC

By Perez Brisibe

THE APC has described last Saturday’s local council elections in the state as a “sham” and a pointer to the fact that the PDP is “dying” in the state.

The party also alleged that three of its members were shot while scores of others sustained machete wounds as a result of violence recorded in some parts of the state during the election.

Chairman of the state chapter of the party, Jones Erue in a statement thus called for the cancellation of the election noting that upholding the election would mean that the electoral umpire, “DSIEC has in connivance with the People’s Democratic Party, PDP, perpetuated a greedy and political dynasty that is already gasping for life.”

He said: “This election was conducted in substantial non-compliance with the provisions set out in the DSIEC Law 2017 because sensitive election materials were not delivered as expected to most of the polling units where the actual elections were due to take place.

“The bastardization of this simple election that ought to be peaceful shows that PDP is now a dying party in the state, and that they were totally amazed by the level of preparedness, organization and mobilization that APC mustered across the entire state.”

The APC chairman stated that electoral materials did not arrive on time as most were hijacked and re-directed along the way adding that it was also observed upon a close examination that the result sheets did not accompany the materials in most of the LGAs.

He said: “Many Returning Officers were not at the polling units to conduct the elections nor to announce the outcome. For example, a DSIEC Returning Officer at Ozoro in Isoko North Local Government Area was arrested at a Hotel Annex in Ozoro facilitating illegal thumb-printing of votes, and was handed over to the Nigeria Police at Ozoro.

“We are not shocked by the outcome of the election because we had issued out a note of caution previously, warning about the potential for active connivance between DSIEC and PDP officials or agents.”

CHAIRMANSHIP RESULTS

Aniocha North, PDP- 25,272; APC -2798.

Aniocha South, PDP-26,943; APC-11,250

Bomadi, PDP-74,857; APC-1079;

Burutu, PDP-83,897; APC 2,791;

Ethiope West, PDP-46,377; APC-4,403;

Ika North East, PDP-71,124; APC-2,838;

Isoko North, PDP-78,952; APC-5,394;

Isoko South, PDP-79,784; APC-4,372.

Ndokwa East, PDP-44,195; APC-126,

Ndokwa West, PDP-67,092; APC-2,107;

Okpe PDP-67,525; APC-5,440,

Oshimili North, PDP-47,306; APC-7,229,

Oshimili South, PDP-46,183; APC-1,898,

Patani, PDP-35,752; APC-277,

Sapele, PDP-77,090; APC-4,533,

Udu, PDP-62,668; APC-5,491,

Ughelli South, PDP-46,941; APC-2,878,

Ukwani, PDP-32,858; APC-5,611,

Uvwie, PDP-103,308; APC-593,

Warri North, PDP-48,074; APC-6,231,

Warri South, PDP-92,564; APC-2,806,

Warri South West, PDP-107,973; APC-1,751.

The post Election is sham, pointer that PDP is dying— APC appeared first on Vanguard News.

Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

This post was syndicated from Vanguard News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

