Electoral Act amendment, 2019 general election and other matters

At the inauguration of the Eighth Senate in June 2015, one of the critical legislations it promised to pass within its lifetime was the amendment of the 1999 Constitution.

With a year to the 2019 general elections, the fate of independent candidates hangs in the balance, as legislative processes on the Constitution Alteration Bills are yet to be concluded, even when the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) had released the timetable and schedule of activities for the exercise.

The development therefore suggests that both chambers of the National Assembly are not on the same page with the electoral body as far as the forthcoming election is concerned.

The electoral umpire had made it clear that it released the election timetable on time in line with international best practices to give stakeholders ample time to prepare and avoid the fire-bragade approach associated with previous polls in the country.

Surprisingly, the Legislature is foot-dragging on the matter.

Recall that both chambers of the National Assembly made provision for independent candidates in the current constitution amendment exercise, in a major departure from the extant electoral law which stipulates that candidates for elections must be sponsored by political parties. The Constitution Alteration Bills are currently before the State Houses of Assembly for adoption and it is unclear when they will be returned to the National Assembly for approval and transmission to the President for his assent.

Another contentious issue is the delayed amendment to the Electoral Act. As the February 2019 elections draw near, there are also concerns over the National Assembly’s delay in successfully amending the 2010 Electoral Act (Amendment) Bill, which would be used to conduct the exercise.

Despite the fact that the Electoral Act does not need the adoption of State Houses of Assembly, federal lawmakers are still foot-dragging on the matter, without realising that time is of the essence.

The fact that it took the House of Representatives ten months to amend the Act after the Senate had done so, speaks volume of the preparedness of the federal legislature towards the exercise.

As it stands, attention has shifted to the six-man conference committee, expected to harmonise the Senate’s version of the amended Electoral Act with that passed by the House of Representatives.

The panel has the Chairman of the Senate Committee on the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC), Suleiman Nazif, as Chairman, with Shehu Sani (APC, Kaduna State), Biodun Olujimi (PDP, Ekiti State), Hope Uzodinma (PDP, Imo State), Dino Melaye (APC, Kogi State) and Peter Nwaoboshi (PDP, Delta State) as members.

Of all the bills to be harmonised by the Nazif-led committee, the most contentious is the order of elections in the country. Recall that last week, lawmakers in the lower legislative chamber amended the Electoral Act by approving that the conduct of National Assembly election should comes first, to be followed by the governorship and state Houses of Assembly elections while the presidential election should be conducted last. This contradicts the announcement by the electoral body which fixed the presidential and National Assembly elections on the same day, followed by the Governorship and State House of Assembly elections.

As plot thickens to impeach Saraki, the stage is set for the mother of all battles between the Senate and the Executive as the upper legislative chamber is set to adopt the House version on order of elections.

Meanwhile, what I predicted on this platform two weeks ago that there would be increased empowerment programmes by lawmakers following the release of the elections timetable has started playing out. A picture has gone viral on social media of Mustapha Sani Mohammed (APC, Niger State) commissioning an electric pole in his senatorial district.

There would be more of these ‘gestures’ by legislators including distribution of wheelbarrows, sewing machines, grinding machines, motorcycles and tricycles all in the name of ’empowerment’ and ‘poverty alleviation’.

This week is expected to witness the investigative public hearing of the Senate Committee on Petroleum Downstream probing the over N5 trillion subsidy payment to the Nigerian National Petroleum Corporation (NNPC) between 2006 and 2016.

Five bills passed First Reading last week. They include: Armed Forces Comfort Act CAP A21 LFN 2004 (Amendment) Bill, Federal College of Education Misau, Bauchi State (Est, etc) Bill, Federal College of Education (Technical) Arochukwu, Abia State (Est, etc) Bill, Federal Polytechnic Kwale, Delta State (Est, etc) Bill and Federal College of Education Dass (Est, etc) Bill.

The 14-day ultimatum given by the Senate to the Inspector General of Police (IGP), Ibrahim Idris, to arrest and investigate the perpetrators of Benue killings comes to an end on Tuesday.

It would be interesting to know the next line of action by legislators, should the IGP fail to arrest the killers.

OWEDE AGBAJILEKE, Abuja

