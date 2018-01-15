Electricity distributors debts to market operator reach ₦165 billion – NEWSTAGE (blog)
Electricity distributors debts to market operator reach ₦165 billion
The total debt electricity distribution companies owe operator of the Nigerian electricity market, otherwise known as market operator, has risen to ₦165.21 billion. Latest data obtained from the MO, an arm of the Transmission Company of Nigeria, showed …
