 Ellen Sirleaf: Bye to Fish Market (2) | Nigeria Today
Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

Ellen Sirleaf: Bye to Fish Market (2)

Posted on Jan 19, 2018 in Opinion, Politics | 0 comments

By Tony Iyare Those who packaged Harvard trained technocrat, Ellen Johnson Sirleaf, 78 for the presidency in Liberia, Africa’s oldest independent country and nudged her candidacy for the enviable Nobel Peace Prize in 2011, may strenuously be pushing her for the prestigious Mo Ibrahim Prize for Leadership in Africa. But will they be justified, queries TONY IYARE, in this concluding discourse of her unbroken 12-year tenure. As they dust her apparently intimidating credentials to angle for the Mo Ibrahim Prize, the boots of her avowed campaigners may be heavily laced with bile.

Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Have you read Trendiee Today? Click here to read

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

This post was syndicated from The NEWS. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

Notify of
avatar
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.