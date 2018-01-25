Elton John Announces Retirement – But After Final Tour

Pop legend Elton John on Wednesday announced a final tour, saying he intends to retire, stop traveling and spend more time with his family.

The 70-year-old British entertainer, while revealing his plans at a gala New York event, said he planned to “go out with a bang” with a global tour that will open in September and last through 2021.

“It will be the last time that I’m touring and traveling the world, because my priorities have changed,” John told several hundred journalists and guests after a mini-concert and virtual reality presentation about his career.

Saying he has had an “amazing life and amazing career,” he added: “My priorities now are my children and my husband and my family.”

John, who in the 1980s became one of the first openly gay major celebrities, has two children with his husband, Canadian filmmaker and former advertising executive David Furnish.

The “Rocket Man” said he had no health concerns and would stay active, hoping to record more albums and write further musicals.

“I will be creative, hopefully, until the day I die,” he said.

John hits the road on September 8 for a tour that will include 300 shows across five continents. Tickets for “Farewell Yellow Brick Road” go on sale February 2.

Fans can also catch the Rocket Man in Las Vegas, where John is on his second residency at Caesars Palace. The singer had to cancel a few shows last year after he was hospitalized for a bacterial infection he contracted while he was on tour in South America. “The Million Dollar Piano” show will end in May.

John is also scheduled to perform a duet with Miley Cyrus at the Grammy Awards this weekend at Madison Square Garden in New York City.

He’s also performing at a post-Grammys concert on January 30, “Elton John: I’m Still Standing-A Grammy Salute,” which will include performances by Sam Smith, Chris Martin, John Legend and Keith Urban.

John is a celebrated artist whose self-titled 1970 debut reached No. 4 on the Billboard 200 and gave him his first Top 10, “Your Song,” according to the Grammy’s official site. He’s won five Grammy Awards, a Tony and an Academy Award.

