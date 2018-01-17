 Elumelu Calls for Setting up of Military Industrial Zones – THISDAY Newspapers | Nigeria Today
Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

Elumelu Calls for Setting up of Military Industrial Zones – THISDAY Newspapers

Posted on Jan 17, 2018 in Africa | 0 comments


THISDAY Newspapers

Elumelu Calls for Setting up of Military Industrial Zones
THISDAY Newspapers
The Chairman of Heir Holdings and Founder of Tony Elumelu Foundation (TEF), Mr Tony Elumelu, yesterday called for the setting up of military industrial zones so as to elevate Nigerians position as a super power. Elumelu stated this when he delivered a

and more »

Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Have you read Trendiee Today? Click here to read

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

This post was syndicated from Africa - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

Notify of
avatar
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.