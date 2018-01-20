 Emaar unveils Miami beach-style residences in Dubai – Trade Arabia | Nigeria Today
Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

Emaar unveils Miami beach-style residences in Dubai – Trade Arabia

Posted on Jan 20, 2018 in Business | 0 comments


Trade Arabia

Emaar unveils Miami beach-style residences in Dubai
Trade Arabia
UAE-based Emaar Development has launched a private gated-island destination in the Arabian Gulf, Emaar Beachfront, offering residents the opportunity to experience Miami beach-style living in Dubai. The UAE build-to-sell property development business
Dubai sets new Guinness World Record with Emaar's light up 2018Guardian (blog)

all 2 news articles »

Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Have you read Trendiee Today? Click here to read

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

This post was syndicated from Business - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

Notify of
avatar
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.