Embrace peace for Nigeria to survive in 2018 – Archbishop Onaiyekan tells Nigerians

Catholic Archbishop of Abuja diocese, John Cardinal Onaiyekan has appealed to Nigerians to serve God more than ever and embrace peace as a necessity for the nation’s survival. DAILY POST reports that Onaiyekan while addressing journalists in Abuja on Monday called on Nigerians to pray that peace, progress and unity will pervade the length and […]

Embrace peace for Nigeria to survive in 2018 – Archbishop Onaiyekan tells Nigerians

Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

This post was syndicated from Daily Post Nigeria. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

