Embrace peace for Nigeria to survive in 2018 – Archbishop Onaiyekan tells Nigerians
Catholic Archbishop of Abuja diocese, John Cardinal Onaiyekan has appealed to Nigerians to serve God more than ever and embrace peace as a necessity for the nation’s survival. DAILY POST reports that Onaiyekan while addressing journalists in Abuja on Monday called on Nigerians to pray that peace, progress and unity will pervade the length and […]
