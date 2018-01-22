Emefiele allays fears over MPC meeting, says economy is strong

The Governor, Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN), Mr Godwin Emefiele, has allayed the fears of Nigerians and the international community over the inability to hold the meeting of the Monetary Policy Committee (MPC) for January. A statement signed by Emefiele in Abuja on Monday, said that the meeting, which was earlier scheduled for the day and Tuesday, had been cancelled due to the non-confirmation of the MPC nominees by the Senate. He explained that the MPC meeting for January would not be hold due to the Bank’s inability to form a quorum as stipulated in the CBN Act 2007.

