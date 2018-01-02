Emerhor urges Deltans to embrace APC for devt

By Perez Brisibe

UGHELLI— LEADER of All Progressives Congress, APC, in Delta State, Olorogun O’tega Emerhor, has charged all Deltans irrespective of party affiliation, to align themselves with the APC-led government of President Muhammadu Buhari to attract the desired development to the state.

Emerhor in his New Year message, said with the arrival of the New Year, Nigerians particularly Deltans, now had a new opportunity to work harmoniously for peace in the country.

The message which was signed by his media aide, Agbogho Orotomah, encouraged Deltans, to in the new year, stand up for themselves, take their fortunes in their hands and work with the APC to attract development to the state.

He said: “I urge all Deltans to work with the APC at the federal and state level in its committed mission to rescue the state from the 18 years of bad government, misrule, pillage and under development of the state by the past and incumbent PDP governments,” stressing that “Deltans should no longer despair as liberation is near.”

