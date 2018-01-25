Emily Ratajkowski Can’t Stop Taking Her Clothes Off

BREAKING NEWS – Emily can do whatever the hell she wants with her body.

And when she does just that, people usually take notice.

The Daily Mail are big fans, and sometimes I marvel at how they reuse the same ‘sexy’ descriptors in a headline.

This time around – “Emily Ratajkowski leaves NOTHING to the imagination as she poses entirely nude to flaunt her bronzed model frame in sizzling Instagram snap”.

‘Flaunt’ and ‘sizzle’ are their favourites, and they love a good ‘pert’.

Anyway I’m bored of all this chat, and they made me write this story, so here’s the picture you came for:

Wow, way to ‘flaunt’ and ‘sizzle’ girl.

We need to take a look at some of the write-up:

Emily stunned in the very risque snap that saw her laying on her front and propping herself up onto her forearms in a manner that made sure her assets were just out of view. Her provocative position still managed to tease a look at plenty of side-boob, however, with Emily’s prominent tan showing up where her bikini had been. Showcasing her enviably bronzed glow and model frame, the starlet chose to forgo her clothing, along with her swimwear, and appeared to have no qualms about baring her perfectly pert behind in her latest social media post – that undoubtedly sent temperatures soaring.

I knew “pert” was going to crop up somewhere. Also thanks Emily, the last thing we need in this city is soaring temperatures.

If you’re not yet satisfied you can see a video of Emily rolling around in spaghetti here, where she also removed many of her clothes.

I’m off to bang my head against a wall.

[source:dailymail]

