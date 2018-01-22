Emir of Kano settles Oando, Mangal dispute – Daily Trust
|
Daily Trust
|
Emir of Kano settles Oando, Mangal dispute
Daily Trust
Oando Plc on Monday says it has signed a peace accord with one of the aggrieved shareholders, Alhaji Dahiru Mangal, who earlier petitioned the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). Mr Ayotola Jagun, Oando Chief Compliance Officer & Company …
UPDATED: Oando audit in 'doubt' as Emir Sanusi brokers peace
UPDATE 2-Nigeria's Oando and key shareholder settle long-running dispute
Oando, shareholders reach peace accord
