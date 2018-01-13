 Emmanuel Mensah’s Final Act of Heroism – Snopes.com | Nigeria Today
Emmanuel Mensah’s Final Act of Heroism – Snopes.com

Posted on Jan 13, 2018


Emmanuel Mensah's Final Act of Heroism
Emmanuel Mensah was a United States Army soldier and immigrant from Ghana who died saving his neighbors' lives during the 2017 Bronx fire. 0. CLAIM. A Ghanaian immigrant and United States Army private named Emmanuel Mensah died after saving multiple
Soldier, immigrant from Ghana, died rescuing neighbors in Bronx fireHelena Independent Record
The story of a US National Guard soldier from Ghana who died trying to save people in a deadly Bronx fire is being …Business Insider

