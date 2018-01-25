End Petrol Scarcity Queues In 7 Days – Senate Tells NNPC

The Senate on Thursday urged the Nigerian National Petroleum Corporation (NNPC) to, within seven days, end lingering scarcity of petrol and clear queues in filling stations across the country. This followed a unanimous adoption of report of the Committee on Petroleum Resources (Downstream) on the fuel crisis in the country, at plenary. In the report […]

The post End Petrol Scarcity Queues In 7 Days – Senate Tells NNPC appeared first on Leadership Nigeria Newspapers.

