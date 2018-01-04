England boxer freed on bail pending deportation to Nigeria – Vanguard
England boxer freed on bail pending deportation to Nigeria
Vanguard
An England boxer held in a detention centre pending deportation has been freed on bail after being locked up for 34 days – including Christmas and New Year. Fawaz. Kelvin Bilal Fawaz was being held in Tinsley House detention centre near Gatwick Airport …
Kelvin Bilal Fawaz facing possibility of deportation to Nigeria
Fight to stop Home Office deporting champion Stonebridge boxer
