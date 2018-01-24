England’s New Women’s Football Head Coach Has Some Skeletons In His Closet

Phil Neville is a Manchester United legend, and part of the famous ‘Class of 92’ that Sir Alex Ferguson coached to greatness.

He is also the new head coach of the Lionesses, the English women’s national team, taking over from Mark Sampson.

Sampson was sacked after details emerged of inappropriate relationships with female players while he was manager of Bristol Academy, followed up by national player Eni Aluko accusing him of bullying, harassment and racial remarks.

Basically, the Lionesses needed a drama-free appointment. Oops – here’s the Telegraph:

…Neville deleted his Twitter account within hours of being named the new head coach of the England women’s team after controversial comments he posted in 2012 emerged. …the 41-year-old attracted criticism on social media for his tweets from six years ago. “Morning men couple of hours cricket be4 work sets me up nicely for the day,” Neville wrote at the time. When asked why he referred only to men in his post, Neville replied: “When I said morning men I thought the women would of been busy preparing breakfast/getting kids ready/making the beds-sorry morning women!”

The former England international last night deleted the post and then appeared to remove his Twitter account, @fizzer18, which was unavailable to users.

There’s also this ripper from back in 2011:

Ha, domestic abuse – what a lag.

And some ‘quality bantz’ with his sister from 2012:

Makes the Mark Fish / Hugh Masekela flub seem pretty ordinary, right?

You can talk about these being harmless tweets from years back, but it’s just not a very good look.

I reckon this is pretty much how it played out with Mr. Neville:

Phil Neville seeing his old tweets resurface. pic.twitter.com/LwscQEPhbm — Coral (@Coral) January 23, 2018

Times change, and the parameters of what you can joke about are constantly shifting, but given where we’re at with #MeToo and Time’s Up this hasn’t gone well.

Good luck, Fizzer, and enjoy your time out from Twitter.

[source:telegraph]

