English FA Cup fourth-round draw

Posted on Jan 8, 2018 in Sports | 0 comments

English FA Cup fourth-round ties after Monday’s draw:

Liverpool’s Brazilian midfielder Roberto Firmino (L) is restrained by team-mates as he reacts after Everton’s English defender Mason Holgate (R) pushed him in a challenge resulting in Firmino falling into the crowd during the English FA Cup third round football match between Liverpool and Everton at Anfield in Liverpool, north west England on January 5, 2018. / AFP PHOTO

Liverpool v West Brom

Peterborough v Fleetwood or Leicester

Huddersfield v Birmingham

Notts County v Wolves or Swansea

Yeovil v Manchester United

Carlisle or Sheffield Wednesday v Stevenage or Reading

Cardiff or Mansfield v Manchester City

MK Dons v Coventry

Millwall v Rochdale

Southampton v Watford

Middlesbrough v Brighton or Crystal Palace

Bournemouth or Wigan v Shrewsbury or West Ham

Hull v Nottingham Forest

Newport v Tottenham

Norwich or Chelsea v Newcastle

Sheffield United v Preston

