English FA cup: Manchester United reach fourth round

Jesse Lingard scored his fourth goal in as many games and substitute Romelu Lukaku added a stoppage time effort as Manchester United reached the English FA Cup fourth round. The former champions beat Championship side Derby County 2-0 on Friday, according to the News Agency of Nigeria, NAN. Lingard, who scored a pair of fine goals in a 2-2 Premier League draw with Burnley followed by another in a 2-0 win at Everton, produced another exquisite finish this time.

