Entertainment Roundup: We will all be reading Lupita Nyong’o’s children’s book, Sulwe | More stories

Nollywood filmmaker killed by hit-and-run driver

Nollywood movie producer, Chukwuka Emelionwu has died after he knocked down by a hit-and-run driver.

It is reported that the CEO of Kasvid Pictures had survived a car crash in his hometown in the East but was attempting to cross to another lane to place a call to his family when the speeding car ran into him and killed him on the spot.

Famous for blessing the Nigerian movie audience with classics like Issakaba and Aki and Pawpaw, Emelionwu is being mourned across the industry.

Lupita Nyong’o to publish children’s book

Children between the ages of five and seven will get the opportunity to read a book specially penned for them and essentially, the rest of us by actress, Lupita Nyong’o.

Titled Sulwe, the book centres on “a dark skinned girl who goes on a starry-eyed adventure, and awakens with a reimagined sense of beauty. She encounters lessons that we learn as children and spend our lives unlearning.”

The Black Panther actress who has always been vocal about her journey to confidence in her black skin says she hopes the book will inspire young people to “walk with joy in their own skin”.

Kim Kardashian says using a surrogate was ”hard”

Reality television star, Kim Kardashian recently welcomed her third child with husband, Kanye West and she’s opening up about the struggles of having to use a surrogate.

Kim wrote on her website, “Having a gestational carrier is definitely different, but anyone who says or thinks it’s the easy way out is completely wrong”.

The mother of two had earlier made it known that she was suffering from placenta accreta and preeclampsia which prevented her from carrying her third pregnancy. After opting for the services of a surrogate whose identity has so far been kept secret, Kim says, ”People assume it’s better because you don’t have to deal with the physical changes, pain or complications with delivery, but for me it was so hard to not carry my own child, especially after I carried North and Saint.”

That regardless, Kim says she felt an instant connection to the newborn and “it’s as if she was with us the whole time”.

