 Entrepreneur & Agriculture Evangelist Cynthia Mosunmola Umoru is our #BellaNaijaWCW this Week | Nigeria Today
Entrepreneur & Agriculture Evangelist Cynthia Mosunmola Umoru is our #BellaNaijaWCW this Week

Posted on Jan 3, 2018

#BellaNaijaWCW this week Cynthia Mosunmola Umoru had always showed signs of entrepreneurial quality at a young age; she was making and selling hair clips and ribbons at a local secondary school. She was also the president of the Young Farmers’ Club in her secondary school, a position she attained while following her recreational interest. Cynthia’s childhood passion […]

This post was syndicated from BellaNaija. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

