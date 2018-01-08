Entrepreneur & Change Agent Bankole Cardoso is our #BellaNaijaMCM this Week
Two of the riskiest moves a young Nigerian will make will be: one, quitting his/her job to start a business (especially a disruptive one or one in a new industry); two, moving back to Nigeria, if that young Nigerian is in the diaspora. Everyday, you see young Nigerians in Nigeria discouraging their countrymen and contemporaries […]
The post Entrepreneur & Change Agent Bankole Cardoso is our #BellaNaijaMCM this Week appeared first on BellaNaija.
