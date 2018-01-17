Enugu 2019: PDP disowns Ugwuanyi campaign posters

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Enugu State Chapter‎, Wednesday, disowned 2019 campaign posters of Governor Ifeanyi Ugwuanyi which flooded the State early in the week. The poster with tha caption, “Mbakwe Gburugburu for Continuity 2019‎”, has Ugwuanyi’s picture. The party in a statement signed by Hon. Augustine Nnamani, Chairman, PDP, Enugu State‎, said it was […]

