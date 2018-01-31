Enugu Assembly wants Ekwueme immortalised

AS A result of his contributions to the development of Nigeria and the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, members of the Enugu State House of Assembly have called on the federal government to immortalise the late Dr. Alex Ekwueme, first Vice President of Nigeria. The House at plenary on Tuesday observed a minute silence in honour […]

