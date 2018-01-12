Enyimba FC Chairman challenges team ahead of Sunday’s opener – P.M. News



P.M. News Enyimba FC Chairman challenges team ahead of Sunday's opener

P.M. News

Felix Anyansi-Agwu, Chairman of Enyimba International Football Club, has charged the team to race out of the starting blocks as the 2017/2108 Nigeria Professional Football League (NPFL) season begins on Sunday. A statement on the club's official …



and more »

Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

This post was syndicated from Sports - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

