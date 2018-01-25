EPL Champions, Chelsea Agree £52m Double Deal For Roma Pair Edin Dzeko & Emerson Palmieri

Chelsea FC have agreed a double deal with Italian side, Roma for Bosnian striker Dzeko and Brazilian left-back Emerson Palmieri which could rise to £52m with bonuses included.

Edin Dzeko has been finalizing personal terms and is set to agree at deal worth £140,000 a week, compared to his current £80,000 in Italy. And he is understood to have been reassured by boss Antonio Conte that he will not be seen just as back-up to £58m Morata, who joined from Real Madrid in the summer.

The 25-year-old has failed to score in six outings and Conte described his sending off against Norwich last Wednesday after picking up a second yellow card for dissent as “stupid”.

Hopefully, Chelsea is expected to announce the completion of the double deal today.