 EPL: Conte speaks on Chelsea’s move for Peter Crouch, Edin Dzeko – Daily Post Nigeria | Nigeria Today
Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

EPL: Conte speaks on Chelsea’s move for Peter Crouch, Edin Dzeko – Daily Post Nigeria

Posted on Jan 19, 2018 in Sports | 0 comments


Daily Post Nigeria

EPL: Conte speaks on Chelsea's move for Peter Crouch, Edin Dzeko
Daily Post Nigeria
Chelsea manager, Antonio Conte, has reacted to speculations linking the club with a move for Stoke City's Peter Crouch and Roma striker Edin Dzeko. It had been earlier reported that the West London outfit had enquired about the availability of Crouch
PAUL MERSON COLUMN: Dzeko perfect for Chelsea, Mkhitaryan must force Arsenal transferDaily Star
Chelsea hold talks over double deal for Roma's Edin Dzeko and Emerson PalmieriTelegraph.co.uk
Patient Conte tight-lipped on transfer targetsIrish Examiner
ESPN.co.uk (blog) –SkySports –Sports Illustrated –Metro
all 133 news articles »

Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Have you read Trendiee Today? Click here to read

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

This post was syndicated from Sports - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

Notify of
avatar
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.