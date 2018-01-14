EPL: Liverpool break Man City’s unbeaten record

Liverpool FC on Sunday defeated Manchester City 4-3 to crash the Pep Guardiola’s team unbeaten English Premier League (EPL) record.

The Reds did the unthinkable in style at Anfield days after selling their midfield maestro Courtinho to Barcelona in a deal that fetched the club 142million pounds.

Pep Guardiola’s side had no answer to a second-half onslaught from Liverpool, who pressed the title hopefuls to get revenge from the reverse fixture where Liverpool lost 0-5 at Ethihad Stadium.

Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain opened the scoring with a fine 25-yard effort after nine minutes, before Leroy Sane beat Loris Karius to level at half time.

City were to pay with three goals in nine minutes with Roberto Firmino holding off John Stones before chipping Ederson after 59 minutes.

Sadio Mane then missed a golden chance to make it 3-1 as he hit the post with but recovered within few minutes to volley the ball into the top corner to put Liverpool two goals ahead 61 minutes into the encounter.

City’s goalkeeper Ederson was made to pay for an error after he raced out of his box to clear a ball to Mohamed Salah who chipped the ball over the stranded goalkeeper from 40 yards.

Bernardo Silva scored City’s second goal with seven minutes to go to leave the Anfield faithful slightly nervous and Ilkay Gundogan’s 91st-minute left Klopp confused.

But Guardiola’s men ran out of steam as Liverpool ended City’s hopes of matching Arsenal team of the 2003-04 season.

Earlier today, Bournemouth defeated Arsenal 2-1 at the Vitality Stadium.

