EPL: Liverpool FC Ends Manchester City Unbeating Run – Liverpool 4-3 Man City

It had all the attributes and qualities of two arch rivals competing on the biggest stage in the world. Anyone who paid to see this match today will testify that he/she got exactly what was expected off the game. Liverpool scored three magnificent goals in a 10-minute stretch to crush title favorites Manchester City

In a very enthralling and captivating match, Liverpool FC ended Manchester City’s unbeating run today in English Premier League by beating City 4-3. Though for City’s consolation, had it been the match had another 4 minutes, City would have equalized the game and even gone ahead to win it.

Roberto Firmino, Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain, Mohamed Salah, Sadio Mane were all on target for Liverpool while Leroy Sane, Bernardo Silva and Ilkay Guendogan scored for Man City.

Though some may say Manchester City is already primed to win the EPL (they are still 15 points clear) but today alone sent a resounding and clear message to clubs in the league and that message reads; Manchester City is beatable and they are not untouchable.

Earlier today, AFC Bournemouth also defeated Arsenal by 2 goals to 1.

Congrats to Liverpool.