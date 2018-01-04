EPL: Morata sets new record in Chelsea, Arsenal clash – Daily Post Nigeria
|
Daily Post Nigeria
|
EPL: Morata sets new record in Chelsea, Arsenal clash
Daily Post Nigeria
Chelsea front man, Alvaro Morata missed excellent chances to score in Wednesday's EPL match against Arsenal. Morata's misses have now earned him a unwanted Premier League 2017/2018 record. Reacting, coach Antonio Conte, after the match, warned Morata …
Premier League : Bellerin strikes late to rescue Arsenal in Chelsea thriller
Transfer news LIVE updates: Neymar and Coutinho latest; Man Utd, Real Madrid, Barca gossip
Arsenal show character and chaos in dramatic draw with rivals Chelsea
Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share
Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG
This post was syndicated from Sports - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.
Comments
Be the First to Comment!