EPL: Real Madrid target, Hazard gives condition for signing new Chelsea deal – Daily Post Nigeria

EPL: Real Madrid target, Hazard gives condition for signing new Chelsea deal
Chelsea playmaker, Eden Hazard, has claimed that he will sign a new contract with the Premier League club, after his team-mate Thibaut Courtois puts pen to paper on his extension. Hazard has been consistently linked to Real Madrid, with reports on …
